Two explosives-laden drones crash into IAF station at Jammu airport, two people injured     

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 13:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two explosives-laden drones crashed into the high-security Indian Air Force station at Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. Two IAF personnel were injured in the explosions that took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-story building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in the Satwari area of the city. The second one was on the ground, the officials said.

They did not rule out the possibility of a terror attack. The aerial distance between Jammu airport and the international border is 14 km.

Investigators are trying to ascertain the flight path of the two drones.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office said he spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal H S Arora, over the incident.

In a Twitter post, the IAF said two ''low-intensity explosions'' were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of the Jammu air force station. "One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area… There was no damage to any equipment. The investigation is in progress along with civil agencies,'' it said.

"Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation,'' it tweeted.

Officials added that Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, who is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh, has been apprised about the incident. Earlier in the morning, a defense spokesperson said, ''There were reports of an explosion inside Air Force Station Jammu. There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. The investigation is on and further details are awaited''.

A high-level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance, sources said.

Various probe teams including that of the IAF and National Investigation Agency reached the Air Force station.

Jammu airport is a civil airport with a runway and the ATC (air traffic control) under the IAF.

Jammu Airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria told PTI that there was no disruption in flight operations due to the explosions. ''Flights to and from Jammu airport are operating as per schedule,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

