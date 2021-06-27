Left Menu

Maha: Four held for killing man in bar in Amravati

The four arrested accused have been identified as brothers Sandip and Pravin Dobale, Avinash Pandey and Rupesh Ghagre.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 14:24 IST
Maha: Four held for killing man in bar in Amravati
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been arrested for allegedly killing a man in Maharashtra's Amravati district, over 680 kilometers from here, police said on Sunday.

Amol Patil, reportedly a Shiv Sena functionary with two murder charges against his name, was killed when he was sitting in a bar along the Amravati-Nagpur highway late Saturday night, an official said.

''The accused got the CCTV cameras in the bar switched off, then threw chilli powder in his eye and assaulted him, leading to his death. The four arrested accused have been identified as brothers Sandip and Pravin Dobale, Avinash Pandey and Rupesh Ghagre. One person is wanted in the case. It seems to be the fallout of an old rivalry,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021