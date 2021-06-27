Left Menu

PM Modi pays homage to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his 183rd birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his 183rd birth anniversary and said he showcased the greatness of India's ethos through his extensive body of work.

27-06-2021
Bankim Chandra Chatterji (Photo Credit: Ministry of Culture Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his 183rd birth anniversary and said he showcased the greatness of India's ethos through his extensive body of work. "Paying homage to Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his Jayanti. Through his extensive body of work, he showcased the greatness of India's ethos. #VandeMataram, penned by him, inspires us to serve India with humility and devote ourselves towards empowering our fellow Indians," Modi tweeted.

Remembering the 'Emperor of Literature' for his contribution to the literary renaissance, the Ministry of Culture tweeted, "Remembering the great novelist and poet who was the composer of our National Song-Vande Mataram, Shri Bankim Chandra Chatterji on his Birth Anniversary. Often addressed as Sahitya Samrat, he wrote 13 novels and several works which contributed towards a literary Renaissance in Bengal." Remembering the great Indian novelist and nationalist, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said: "Chattopadhyay was a fearless journalist who infused the spirit of nationalism through his writings. His iconic song #VandeMataram will remain an eternal inspiration for every Indian."

Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal also remembered the legendary poet on his birth anniversary and tweeted, "Paying tribute to the Sahitya Samrat, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his birth anniversary. He penned our National song, Vande Mataram & was a key figure in the literary renaissance of India, awakening the spirit of nationalism & inspiring freedom fighters." (ANI)

