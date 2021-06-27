Left Menu

Twin explosions at IAF station in Jammu airport terror attack: JK DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday termed the twin explosions at the high security Indian Air Force station in the Jammu airport a terror attack. The police, IAF and other agencies were investigating the attack, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 14:37 IST
Twin explosions at IAF station in Jammu airport terror attack: JK DGP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday termed the twin explosions at the high security Indian Air Force station in the Jammu airport a terror attack. The police, IAF and other agencies were investigating the attack, he said. Two IAF personnel were injured when two explosives-laden drones crashed into the station around 1.40 am. The blasts took place within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area of the city. The second one was on the ground, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021