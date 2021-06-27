Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies, misconceptions regarding COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday for allegedly spreading lies and misconceptions about COVID-19.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday for allegedly spreading lies and misconceptions about COVID-19. "Prime Minister Modi ensured free vaccination for all in the country but you (Rahul Gandhi) are spreading lies, misconceptions and putting people's lives in danger. While PM spoke to villagers of Dulariya, counselled them to take the vaccine and cleared their doubts regarding vaccination," Chouhan said while reacting to Congress MP's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

In the latest instalment of 'Mann ki Baat', the Prime Minister talked to two villagers of Dulariya village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh who informed about vaccine hesitancy being spread in their village through social media. The Prime Minister counselled them to take the COVID vaccine amidst their doubts. Earlier in the day, taking a jibe at the Centre on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a graph and stated 'just vaccinate all people in the country'.

"Please just vaccinate all people in the country, even if you do 'Mann Ki Baat' after that," he tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

