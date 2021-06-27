Army's Shatrujeet Brigade conducts airborne exercise to validate rapid response capability

The Shatrujeet Brigade of the Indian Army conducted an airborne exercise to validate the brigade's rapid response capability in the desert sector in Rajasthan. The exercise held on Saturday was preceded by a series of intense preparation involving joint planning and integration between the Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"The exercise entailed para drop of paratroopers and combat heavy loads including vehicle-mounted anti-tank and air defence missiles detachments over a designated target area from C-130 and AN 32 aircrafts," the Army officials said. The exercise validated 72 hours of intense integrated battle drills involving mechanised forces demonstrating clockwise precision and seamless integration between airborne, mechanised, and Air Force. (ANI)