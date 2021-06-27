Army conducts airborne exercise

The Indian Army conducted an airborne exercise at a base in the central sector on Saturday to validate its rapid response capability, officials said. The exercise was preceded by a series of intense preparation involving joint planning and integration between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF), they said.

The exercise entailed para drop of paratroopers and combat heavy loads, including vehicle-mounted anti-tank and air defense missile detachments, over a designated target area from C-130 and AN 32 aircraft. The officials said the exercise also validated 72 hours of intense integrated battle drills involving mechanized forces demonstrating clockwise precision and seamless integration among airborne assets, mechanized forces, and the IAF.

The exercise is learned to have taken place at a base in Rajasthan.

