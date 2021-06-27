Left Menu

Two explosives-laden drones crash into IAF station at Jammu airport, two people injured     

Two explosives-laden drones crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, perhaps the first time that suspected Pakistan-based terrorists have used unmanned aerial vehicles in an attack, officials said.Two Indian Air Force personnel were injured in the explosions that took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 15:14 IST
Two explosives-laden drones crash into IAF station at Jammu airport, two people injured     
  • Country:
  • India

Two explosives-laden drones crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, perhaps the first time that suspected Pakistan-based terrorists have used unmanned aerial vehicles in an attack, officials said.

Two Indian Air Force personnel were injured in the explosions that took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the high security technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area of the city. The second one was on the ground, the officials said.

"The attack at the IAF station in Jammu is a terror attack," Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh told PTI.

He said the police and other agencies were working together with IAF officials to unravel the plan behind the attack. A team from anti-terror probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) was also at the spot. It was not immediately clear from where the drones had taken off and investigations were on to ascertain their flight path, officials said. The aerial distance from the Jammu airport to the international border is 14 km.

While officials were investigating the drone attack, another major strike was averted when a person, probably owing allegiance to the banned Lashker-e-Taiba, was arrested along with an improvised explosive device weighing around six kg, the director general of police said. The person was tasked with triggering the IED in a crowded place. ''The suspect has been detained and is being interrogated. More suspects are likely to be picked up in this foiled IED blast attempt,'' Singh said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office said he spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal H S Arora, over the airport incident. In a Twitter post, the IAF said two ''low-intensity explosions'' were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu air force station.

''One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area… There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies,'' it said.

Earlier in the morning, a defence spokesperson said, ''There were reports of an explosion inside Air Force Station Jammu. There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. Investigation is on and further details are awaited''.

Jammu airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC (air traffic control) under the IAF.

Jammu Airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria told PTI that there was no disruption in flight operations due to the explosions. ''Flights to and from Jammu airport are operating as per schedule,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021