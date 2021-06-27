Left Menu

Gwalior Police clarifies man accused of raping live-in partner not BSF jawan

Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday clarified that the man accused of raping his live-in partner in Gwalior is not a jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF).

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 27-06-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 15:44 IST
Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday clarified that the man accused of raping his live-in partner in Gwalior is not a jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF). Earlier on Saturday, a case has been registered against a man after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of raping her for two years on the pretext of marriage.

The complainant had alleged that he was a BSF jawan posted in Jaipur. "The complainant had told us that a BSF jawan had raped her and filed an FIR. But after confirmation, it has been found that the jawan was not from the BSF but from another paramilitary force. The accused has not been arrested," Gwalior Additional Superintendent of Police Hitika Vasal told ANI.

A case had been registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway. "The woman is a resident of Scindia Nagar in Gwalior. The two were in a live-in relationship and the jawan, posted in Jaipur, had promised to get married to her. When she asked him to get married after two years, he refused and she filed a complaint," Vasal had said on Saturday. (ANI)

