Sex racket busted in Mathura, 5 women among 12 held

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 27-06-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 16:40 IST
Twelve people, including five women, were arrested after police busted a sex racket allegedly being operated from two guest houses in Goverdhan in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

Two owners of the guest houses are also among those arrested during late Saturday evening raids, Goverdhan Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Kumar said.

The raids were conducted at Sri Krishna Seva Sadan and Pawan Dham guest houses based on inputs received from reliable sources, the SHO said. He said five women and as many men were found in objectionable positions during the raids.

Some objectionable material, including obscene literature, were also seized from the guest houses, Kumar said.

Two of the arrested women are from Mathura and the remaining three from outside the district, police said, adding that efforts are on to find if more people are involved in the racket.

It is also being investigated if the women have previous such involvements, they said.

CCTV footage and fingerprints have also been collected from the spot, police said.

The 12 were booked under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. They were arrested and sent for judicial custody, according to police.

