Uttarakhand STF nabs over dozen cyber frauds

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-06-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 17:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
More than a dozen cyber fraudsters from different states have been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police. The STF has also nabbed the mastermind who had created a fake Facebook profile of Uttarakhand's Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar, from Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), STF Ajay Singh, interrogation revealed that an organised nexus with local representatives and others are giving patronage and cover to these cyber fraudsters especially in Bharatpur. "Special Task Force Uttarakhand, in a major strike against organised cyber criminals operating from Jamtara (Jharkhand), Hooghly (West Bengal), Bharatpur (Rajasthan), Alwar (Rajasthan), Mewat (Haryana), arrested more than a dozen cyber fraudsters from different places,", said Ashok Kumar.

"A joint team of districts formed on the direction of IG (Law and Order) with the STF. In major breakthrough, the STF has also nabbed the mastermind who created a fake Facebook profile of Uttarakhand's DGP from Bharatpur," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

