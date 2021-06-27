Left Menu

Quit India Movement anniversary: Rajasthan govt to honour all freedom fighters

Going beyond a directive by the Centre, the Rajasthan government on Sunday said it will honour all freedom fighters in the state who made a significant contribution to the independence struggle to commemorate the Quit India Movement.According to an official statement, the Union home ministry had asked the state government to honour only two freedom fighters.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-06-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 17:16 IST
Going beyond a directive by the Centre, the Rajasthan government on Sunday said it will honour all freedom fighters in the state who made a significant contribution to the independence struggle to commemorate the Quit India Movement.

According to an official statement, the Union home ministry had asked the state government to honour only two freedom fighters. However, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to honour all freedom fighters in the state, the statement said. The General Administration Department has issued instructions to honour the freedom fighters at their residence by the concerned district collector, additional district collector or sub-divisional officer in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 9, 1942, the Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi which resulted in freedom of the country from British rule five years later on August 15, 1947.

Last year on August 9, the Rajasthan government had honoured 29 freedom fighters in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

