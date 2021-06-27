Left Menu

Cops bust rave party at two Nashik villas; 12 women among 22 held

Police busted a rave party that was going on at two adjoining villas in Igatpuri town of Maharashtras Nashik district in the wee hours of Sunday and arrested 22 persons besides recovering drugs and hookahs from the spot, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 17:39 IST
Police busted a rave party that was going on at two adjoining villas in Igatpuri town of Maharashtra’s Nashik district in the wee hours of Sunday and arrested 22 persons besides recovering drugs and hookahs from the spot, an official said. Of those arrested, 12 are women and one of them had taken part in TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, while four other women are linked to the South Indian film industry, he said. The villas were raided on the basis of a tip-off, Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil told PTI.

“A rave party was going on at the two adjoining villas - Sky Taj and Sky Lagoon. During the raid, we held 12 women and 10 men. They were found consuming drugs and smoking hookahs. One of the women was a ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant,” he said, adding that the accused were later sent for medical examination. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the SP added.

“We are also looking for people who assisted in organising this party, where many came in high-end cars,” he said. Besides the drugs, a camera, a tripod and some other material were seized from the spot, police said. “After the raid, a special team was formed and sent to Mumbai, where a Nigerian national was picked up in connection with the case,” Patil said.

Igatpuri town is located on the Mumbai-Agra national highway, around 120 kms from Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

