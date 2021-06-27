Left Menu

Three injured in crude bomb explosion in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 17:39 IST
Three persons suffered injuries as crude bombs went off in a vacant school building on Sunday in Sason area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a police officer said.

According to the officer, the three of them were probably making bombs inside the one-storey building.

''We suspect that they were making crude bombs when the explosives went off,'' he said.

Neighbours, on hearing deafening sounds, rushed to the spot and found them lying on the ground, groaning in pain.

The room, in which the three of them were found lying injured, had its door blown off in the blast.

A local BJP leader said the trio ''must be bearing allegiance to the TMC'', and bombs were being made to create unrest in the area and target workers of the saffron party.

Sources in the TMC rejected the claims and said the police were probing the matter, and anyone found involved in unlawful activity will be taken to task.

