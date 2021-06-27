MP: 3 held for killing teen girl after failed rape bid

Left Menu

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing an 18-year-old girl after she resisted their rape bid, police in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh said on Sunday.

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 27-06-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 17:40 IST
  • India

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing an 18-year-old girl after she resisted their rape bid, police in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh said on Sunday. Accused Nilesh, Anil and Ramkishan Lodhi, all in the 20-25 years age group, lived close to the victim, who was found dead on June 21, Jatera police station in charge Bajnath Sharma said.

''After her post mortem report on Saturday revealed that rape attempts were made on her, we started a probe and arrested the three accused. She was out to answer nature's call when the trio waylaid her and tried to rape her. When she resisted their attempts, the three strangled her and dumped her body in the thicket close to a hill,'' he said.

The three have been charged with murder among other offences, Sharma informed.

