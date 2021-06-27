Left Menu

Lakha Sidhana, farmer leaders booked by Chandigarh police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 17:49 IST
Lakha Sidhana, farmer leaders booked by Chandigarh police
  • Country:
  • India

The Chandigarh police has booked alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, wanted by Delhi Police in the case of R Day violence at Red Fort, and many farmer leaders on several charges including rioting during a protest march on Saturday.

Five FIRs have been registered at police stations of Sector 3, Sector 17 and Sector 36, police said on Sunday.

Police have booked Sidhana, and several farmer leaders, including Baldev Singh Sirsa, and their supporters on several charges including rioting, assault on public servants and obstructing them in performing their duties.

Protesting farmers on Saturday had broken police barriers at the Chandigarh-Mohali border while trying to head towards the Punjab Governor house. The Chandigarh police had even used a water cannon to disperse them.

During the protest, Lakha Sidhana, who was booked for his alleged involvement in violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day, was also seen.

Farmers had planned to march towards Punjab and Haryana Raj Bhavans here and submit a memorandum on June 26 to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation against the three new Central agri-marketing laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021