Lakha Sidhana, farmer leaders booked by Chandigarh police

The Chandigarh police has booked alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, wanted by Delhi Police in the case of R Day violence at Red Fort, and many farmer leaders on several charges including rioting during a protest march on Saturday.

Five FIRs have been registered at police stations of Sector 3, Sector 17 and Sector 36, police said on Sunday.

Police have booked Sidhana, and several farmer leaders, including Baldev Singh Sirsa, and their supporters on several charges including rioting, assault on public servants and obstructing them in performing their duties.

Protesting farmers on Saturday had broken police barriers at the Chandigarh-Mohali border while trying to head towards the Punjab Governor house. The Chandigarh police had even used a water cannon to disperse them.

During the protest, Lakha Sidhana, who was booked for his alleged involvement in violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day, was also seen.

Farmers had planned to march towards Punjab and Haryana Raj Bhavans here and submit a memorandum on June 26 to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation against the three new Central agri-marketing laws.

