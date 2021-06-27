Left Menu

Maha: Fraudsters dupe spices manufacturer of Rs 14.70 lakh

The victim Ravi Burde 38 ended up depositing Rs 14.70 lakh in the bank accounts of the accused duo from January 22 to March 1 this year hoping to get registered as a supplier, an official said.

A Nagpur-based owner of a spices making firm was allegedly duped by two persons of Rs 14.70 lakh under the pretext of registering him as a supplier for a popular chain of supermarkets, police said on Sunday. The victim Ravi Burde (38) ended up depositing Rs 14.70 lakh in the bank accounts of the accused duo from January 22 to March 1 this year hoping to get registered as a supplier, an official said. Initially, Burde was told over the phone that he had to pay Rs 3 lakh as bribe for generation of the vendor's code, he said. Kalamna Police on Saturday registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and other offences. One of the accused claimed that he was a resident of Bhiwandi in Thane district neighbouring Mumbai.

