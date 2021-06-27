Bengal post-poll violence: NHRC panel to receive representation from complainants starting Sunday

An NHRC committee, which was constituted on the direction of the Calcutta High Court to look into allegations of human rights violations in the wake of post-poll violence in West Bengal, would receive representations from complainants starting Sunday, an official said.

The members of the committee would meet the victims/complainants from 4 pm on Sunday and 10 am on Monday at the Staff Officer Mess of the CRPF at Salt Lake, he said.

The panel members and several other teams of the National Human Rights Commission ''have been touring various places of West Bengal and enquiring into the veracity of these allegations,'' the official said.

A five-judge bench of the high court had on June 18 directed the chairperson of NHRC to constitute a committee to examine all cases with regard to alleged human rights violations in the state as a result of post-poll violence.

The bench had sought a comprehensive report about the present situation.

It had on June 21 dismissed a prayer of the West Bengal government for recalling the order passed in respect of PILs alleging displacement of people from their residences, physical assault, destruction of property and ransacking of places of business owing to post-poll violence in the state.

