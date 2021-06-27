Left Menu

MP: Teacher thrashed, tonsured for harassing teen student

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-06-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 18:29 IST
MP: Teacher thrashed, tonsured for harassing teen student
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old private school teacher in a village in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was thrashed, tonsured and paraded with his face blackened for allegedly stalking and harassing a Class VIII student and writing her a love letter, police said on Sunday.

A video of the incident, which took place in Khedi Sihod village on Saturday, went viral after which the teacher was arrested under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, Manpur police station in charge Hitendra Rathod told PTI.

''The teacher is accused of stalking the girl, who studies in the same school where he teaches, and he had recently sent her a love letter. The accused also threatened the 15-year-old girl that her family would face the consequences if she rejected his advances,'' Rathod said.

The official said the mob that beat up the teacher and paraded him with a tonsured head and blackened face has also been booked and those involved were being identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021