65-year-old held for rape-murder of minor girl

PTI | Morigaon | Updated: 27-06-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 18:36 IST
A 65-year-old man has been arrested as the prime accused in the suspected gang rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Assam's Morigaon district on Sunday.

The accused, Sayad Ali, was arrested near Bhuragaon early in the day.

The minor girl was found dead in a jute field in Balidunga village, near the Brahmaputra river, on June 20, and was suspected to have been gang raped and killed.

He was on the run since the day the crime was committed, the officer said, adding that one or two more persons are suspected to have been involved.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by the director general of police, had visited Bhuragaon on June 25 to take stock of the progress in investigation.

During his meeting with the girl's parents, the chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, had assured of speedy justice.

