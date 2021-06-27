Left Menu

Maha: Cops foil theft bid in Ulhasnagar; 7 held while drilling hole in wall of shop

The Thane police on Sunday foiled a bid of theft at a finance company in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra by arresting seven persons who were trying to drill a hole in the wall of a shop rented by them, an officer said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-06-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 18:43 IST
Maha: Cops foil theft bid in Ulhasnagar; 7 held while drilling hole in wall of shop
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane police on Sunday foiled a bid of theft at a finance company in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra by arresting seven persons who were trying to drill a hole in the wall of a shop rented by them, an officer said. The incident came to light when a patrolling team of police personnel heard sound of a drill machine coming from inside a shop located in camp 4 near the railway station in the early hours of Sunday, he said. When a team of policemen entered the shop, they found a hole was being drilled in the wall of the shop to create a passage to enter the office of the finance company, the officer said, adding that police seized gas cutters and other equipment. Vitthalwadi police station senior inspector Kanhaiya Thorat said the accused had taken the fruit shop adjacent to the office of the finance company on rent for three days to execute their plan. The accused men migrated recently to Ulhasnagar from Uttar Pradesh, Nepal and Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021