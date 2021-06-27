Left Menu

Maha: Two held for robbing train passengers

The Railway Police in Maharashtras Thane have arrested two persons for allegedly robbing two train passengers near Parsik Tunnel between Mumbra and Kalwa in the city, an official said on Sunday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-06-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 18:50 IST
Maha: Two held for robbing train passengers
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Police in Maharashtra's Thane have arrested two persons for allegedly robbing two train passengers near Parsik Tunnel between Mumbra and Kalwa in the city, an official said on Sunday. The incident of robbery took place on Thursday, in which the accused duo robbed a woman passenger and her brother of their belongings, including jewellery and mobile phones, collectively worth Rs 43,000, senior inspector N G Khadkikar of the Thane Railway police station said.

''The woman was travelling with her brother in an express train from Pune to the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Kurla in Mumbai. Around 7.55 am, her mobile fell down on the tracks between Mumbra and Kalwa stations. After the train stopped at the next station, the sister-brother duo started walking along the tracks in search of the phone. When they reached the Parsik tunnel, the accused threatened them and robbed them of their valuables,'' he said. The victims later approached the police and lodged a complaint, on the basis of which the accused, identified as Sameer Khan (23) and Bablu Goud alias Chennai (22), were arrested from Bhaskar Nagar area of Kalwa, the official added. The robbed things have been recovered from the duo, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021