GFP will oppose govt's plan of 3-day Assembly session: Sardesai

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-06-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 19:00 IST
GFP will oppose govt's plan of 3-day Assembly session: Sardesai
The Goa Forward Party on Sunday said the BJP government in the state wants to hold the Assembly session starting from July 28 for just three days.

In a statement, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said his party would oppose this move of the Pramod Sawant government as it would be unfair on the citizens because elected representatives will not get enough time to raise important issues.

He added that all the business from the budget session, which was curtailed on March 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak, must be completed in this upcoming session.

