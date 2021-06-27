Left Menu

Body of man found near railway tracks in Nadia

PTI | Ranaghat | Updated: 27-06-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 19:06 IST
The body of a man, having a gunshot injury, was found along the railway tracks in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday morning, police said.

The body was found from the tracks near the Ranaghat Junction railway station, they said.

The man was identified as Krishna Roy, a resident of Narayanpara in the Dhantala police station area, they added.

The body was first spotted by local fish traders who then informed the GRP.

It was sent to the Ranaghat hospital for post-mortem, police said.

''We suspect that he was killed elsewhere and the body dumped here,'' a police officer said.

The man also had an injury on the head, besides the gunshot wound on the chest, he said.

Roy had a criminal background and he was released from jail around two months back, local sources said.

Investigations are underway, police said.

