One more arrested in Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl involving Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in which a wrestler died and his two friends were injured, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Haryana-native Gourav Lora, is also a wrestler. He was living in Najafgarh's Baprolla village.

Lora was arrested around 9.30 pm on June 26. He was produced before Rohini court here which remanded him in police custody for two days, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj.

A senior police officer said, ''He was found to be involved in the incident at Chhatrasal Stadium here. He engaged in the fight along with others leading to the death of the young wrestler.'' Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

The two-time Olympic medallist wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

Police said 12 accused people, including Kumar, have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

The court has issued non-bailable warrants against six absconding accused, police said, adding further investigation into the matter is underway.

The police have claimed that Kumar is the ''main culprit and mastermind'' of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Kumar till July 9 in connection with the alleged murder.

