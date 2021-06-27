Minor tribal girl abducted, raped in Raj; FIR registered

A 15-year-old tribal girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man in R K Puram police station area here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the girl was playing outside her house in a slum area here on Thursday when three men abducted her and took her to an isolated place near an over bridge in the area.

“One of the three culprits raped the minor, while the other two stood guard,” Circle Inspector Ramesh Kumar Sharma said.

The girl was found by her mother in an abandoned state near their house on Friday.

A case was registered under sections of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act on the basis of a complaint by the victim’s mother, Sharma said.

The three accused have been detained, he said.

The police on Saturday produced the girl before the Child Welfare Committee which sent her to a shelter home for her safety and security, CWC chairman Kaniz Fatima said.

The girl’s statement will be recorded before the magistrate on Monday, police added.

