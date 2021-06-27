Gujarat: Man claiming to be AAP worker attempts suicide outside party event attended by Delhi Dy CM Sisodia
A man claiming to be an Aam Aadmi Party AAP worker on Sunday allegedly tried to kill himself on the campus of a school here in Gujarat where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was attending a party programme, police said.The man, Chirag Dudhagara, doused himself with kerosene and tried to put himself on fire before he was overpowered by police personnel present there, an Athwalines police station official said.We detained Chirag Dudhagara and placed him under preventive detention under section 161 of the CrPC after he attempted suicide. NSK NSK
A man claiming to be an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker on Sunday allegedly tried to kill himself on the campus of a school here in Gujarat where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was attending a party programme, police said.
The man, Chirag Dudhagara, doused himself with kerosene and tried to put himself on fire before he was overpowered by police personnel present there, an Athwalines police station official said.
''We detained Chirag Dudhagara and placed him under preventive detention under section 161 of the CrPC after he attempted suicide. Policemen present there grabbed him before he could do anything. He has been brought to the Athwalines police station,'' police sub-inspector Ketan Raval said.
The exact motive behind the drastic step is not known immediately.
