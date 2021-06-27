Left Menu

Police files chargesheet against two for trying to revive militancy in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 20:03 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a chargesheet against two terrorists for attempting to revive militancy in Reasi district at the behest of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, officials said on Sunday.

The chargesheet against the arrested accused -- Mohammad Yousaf of Dewal and Mohammad Ashraf of Lar -- was filed in the court of third additional sessions judge Jammu on Saturday, a police official said.

On January 1 this year, police station Mahore received intelligence input about the revival of militancy in the area of its jurisdiction in Reasi district, he said.

Acting swiftly, police zeroed in on Yousaf and Ashraf who during sustained questioning revealed their links with LeT terrorist Talib Hussain, who had crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir from Mahore over two decades ago, the official said.

He said they were in constant touch with Hussain through social media and were planning and working upon to revive militancy and carry out a major terrorist attack in the Jammu zone.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including Chinese pistols with magazines, pistol cartridges and grenades were recovered at their disclosure from a hideout, the official said.

He said a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act stands registered against the accused.

