Lakha Sidhana, farmer leaders booked by Chandigarh police

The Chandigarh police has booked alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana and many farmer leaders on several charges, including rioting during a protest march on Saturday, officials said.

The police on Sunday said five FIRs have been registered at sector 3, sector 17 and sector 36 police stations here, they said on Sunday.

Sidhana was granted interim protection from arrest by a Delhi court on Saturday in connection with his alleged involvement in violence which ensued at the Red Fort in the national capital on Republic Day.

The Police have booked Sidhana and farmer leaders, including Baldev Singh Sirsa and their supporters on several charges including rioting, assault on public servants and obstructing them in performing their duties.

Protesting farmers on Saturday had broken police barriers at the Chandigarh-Mohali border while trying to head towards the Punjab Governor house. The Chandigarh police had even used water cannon to disperse them.

Sidhana was also seen during the protest.

Farmers had planned to march towards Punjab and Haryana Raj Bhavans here and submit a memorandum on June 26 to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation against the Centre's three agri-marketing laws. Meanwhile, Punjab's opposition party SAD condemned the registration of cases against farmers during a protest.

Shiromani Akali Dal's senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the lodging of FIRs against protesting farmers is ''unfortunate'' as farmers had come to submit a memorandum to the governor.

He demanded that the Chandigarh administration should withdraw these cases against farmers.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu too condemned the police action against farmers.

''Frustrated Centre attacks Farmers as it is unable to give legal cover to MSP & increase it to C2+50%, but to protect Corporate interests is forcefully imposing 3 Black Laws. Only way forward - State should support Farmers through program am giving since 2017 - Haq Committee !!,'' said Sidhu in a tweet on Sunday.

