Maha: 2 MSEDCL men booked after 3-year-old gets electrocuted

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-06-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited personnel were booked for allegedly causing death by negligence in connection with the electrocution of a three-year-old boy in Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

The child died on Thursday after accidentally touching a distribution point box installed in Sirsi village and a probe found that the incident took place because its two doors had not been kept locked as is mandated, a Bela police station official said. MSDCL Sirsi sub station junior Hemantrao Dalal and helper Jameel Shaikh were booked under section 304A of IPC, but have not been arrested, he said.

