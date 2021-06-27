Left Menu

MP: Fake currency notes of Rs 5 crore face value seized; eight held

While six of the accused were arrested from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, two others were held from Gondia in neighbouring Maharashtra, Balaghat Superintendent of Police SP Abhishek Tiwari told reporters.These fake currency notes are of different denominations ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 2,000, he said.The action was taken based on a tip-off, in which police were informed that some people were trying to bring into use the huge consignment of fake currency notes at Baihar and Balaghat, the SP added.

PTI | Balaghat | Updated: 27-06-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 20:30 IST
MP: Fake currency notes of Rs 5 crore face value seized; eight held
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh police have seized a huge consignment of fake currency notes of Rs 5 crore face value and arrested eight persons in this connection, a senior official said on Sunday. While six of the accused were arrested from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, two others were held from Gondia in neighbouring Maharashtra, Balaghat Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari told reporters.

These fake currency notes are of different denominations ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 2,000, he said.

The action was taken based on a tip-off, in which police were informed that some people were trying to bring into use the huge consignment of fake currency notes at Baihar and Balaghat, the SP added. “After a two-day operation, the police busted this gang and arrested eight people,” he said, adding that their interrogation is underway to get information about other people involved in this and also to know where they have supplied the fake currency bills.

In March this year, police had arrested four persons for trying to supply fake currency notes of Rs 4.94 lakh face value from Bamhani Square under Baihar police station area.

Both the incidents might have been linked to each other, Tiwari said, adding that the supplier of these fake currency notes can be the same in both the cases.

The eight accused have been identified as Rahul Meshram (25), Anantram Panche (38), Hariram Panche, (33), Nanhulal Vishwakarma (40), Hemant Uike (30), Mukesh Tawade (30), Sohanlal (30) and Rameshwar Mauje (40).

“Their interrogation is underway to know about the gang leader and the supply chain,” Tiwari said.

Besides, it is also being investigated where and how these currency notes were printed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021