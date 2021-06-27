Navi Mumbai: 6 labourers injured as welcome arch collapses

Six labourers were injured after a welcome arch being installed in Belapur in Navi Mumbai fell on Sunday evening, police said.

An NRI police station official said they have been admitted in a nearby hospital and their condition was stable.

''The incident took place at 7pm. The work of clearing the debris is underway,''he added.

