Two IAF personnel injured in twin Jammu blasts doing fine, say officials

Two Indian Air Force personnel, who suffered minor injuries in two low-intensity explosions that took place at the Jammu Air Force Station earlier on Sunday, are under observation and doing fine, informed IAF officials. They further informed that Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria spoke to the two IAF personnel over the telephone from Bangladesh.

"Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria spoke to the two IAF personnel who suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions earlier today in Jammu over telephone from Bangladesh. The two soldiers are under observation of the Air Force medical authorities and are doing fine," said IAF officials. Meanwhile, security agencies involved in the investigations of the Jammu drone attacks are probing the possibility of the terrorists having launched the quadcopters equipped with Improvised Explosive Devices from a location within few kilometres of the airbase.

The amount of the explosive that the basic quadcopters carried, it is possible that the drone may have been launched by the terrorists from a nearby location that could be a few kilometres or less from the airbase, sources told ANI. The quadcopters used in the attack are very basic in nature and have been improvised by the terrorists who used them to launch the attack on the airbase, the sources said.

Two drones were used to carry out an attack inside the Air Force base in Jammu on Sunday, sources said. "There is no damage to any aircraft in the blasts. Two personnel suffered minor injuries," they added.Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed that two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.

One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.There was no damage to any equipment, the IAF said. An investigation into the matter is in progress along with civil agencies, it added. (ANI)

