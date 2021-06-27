Left Menu

Two men beaten up in suspected road rage case in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 21:58 IST
In a suspected road rage incident caught on camera, two men were allegedly beaten up with sticks by a group of people in southwest Delhi's Palam after their motorcycle grazed a scooter, police said on Sunday.

The incident was reported to police on Wednesday, and a video clip of the attack has surfaced on social media, they said.

The video purportedly shows the motorcycle-borne duo being beaten up by a few men even as a woman tries to stop them, the police said.

Both parties sustained injuries in the clash, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said complaints were received from both parties, based on which cross-FIRs were registered.

The people involved are acquaintances and live in the same locality in the Palam area, the police added.

