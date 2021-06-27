Left Menu

Blinken says Israel needs to engage on issues with Palestinians

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2021 22:04 IST
Blinken says Israel needs to engage on issues with Palestinians
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the United States supports Israel's normalization accords, but they cannot be a substitute for engaging in issues between Israelis and Palestinians.

Blinken met with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Rome.

Lapid said Israel has "serious reservations" about the Iran nuclear deal hammered out in Vienna. Lapid described an upcoming trip to United Arab Emirates as "historic".

