Blinken says Israel needs to engage on issues with Palestinians

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the United States supports Israel's normalization accords, but they cannot be a substitute for engaging in issues between Israelis and Palestinians.

Blinken met with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Rome.

Lapid said Israel has "serious reservations" about the Iran nuclear deal hammered out in Vienna. Lapid described an upcoming trip to United Arab Emirates as "historic".

