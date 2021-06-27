NC terms drone attack inside Jammu airport as terrorism by rogue state Pakistan

National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana on Sunday condemned the drone attack inside Jammu airport’s technical area, terming it as a “new dimension of terrorism by the rogue state of Pakistan”.

Rana also said that the terror attack has exposed Pakistan’s intentions. “The new dimension of terrorism by the rogue state of Pakistan is highly reprehensible and a challenge to the civilised society,” said Rana.

“By engineering the terror attack, Pakistan has exposed its intentions beyond any doubt,” he said.

''The hostile neighbour pretended to implement ceasefire on the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir only as a ploy and facade to demonstrate its desire to bring a thaw in the Indo-Pak relations,” the NC provincial chief said in a statement here.

The NC provincial president, however, expressed relief that the blasts did not cause any loss to life.

Rana said, “Such terror attacks would not demoralise the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are determined to fight the scourge of terrorism unleashed and sponsored by Pakistan and its notorious intelligence agency ISI unitedly.” He said the “people are united at this hour of the challenge posed by the enemies of humanity and face it with courage and fortitude”.

“The people are behind the security forces in foiling the machinations of terrorists and their mentors,” Rana said, hoping the unity between communities is a befitting reply to the enemies of peace.

The NC provincial chief also expressed satisfaction over the timely detection of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) by the Jammu police and said the force deserves compliments from the indebted people for averting a major catastrophe.

Rana said the peace-loving people of the Jammu region, irrespective of religion, caste and creed have always condemned terrorism, as this is against the civilised way of life. “No religion approves of violence against humanity and the terrorists have no religion,” he added.

