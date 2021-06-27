J-K Cong condemns drone attack on IAF station

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) condemned the drone attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) station here in the early hours of Sunday and demanded a thorough investigation into the ''very serious'' issue.

The party expressed sympathies with the injured IAF personnel and prayed for their early recovery.

''The incident (drone attack on IAF station) is a very serious matter and needs thorough investigation,'' JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement here.

Expressing serious concern over the attack, he said ''the issue of security lapses needs to be found out.'' ''It is the first such drone attack on a major defence installation to be reported. The party strongly condemned the attack,'' he said.

Two explosives-laden drones crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, perhaps the first time that suspected Pakistan-based terrorists have used unmanned aerial vehicles in an attack, officials said.

Two Indian Air Force personnel were injured in the explosions that took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the high security technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area of the city. The second one was on the ground, the officials said.

