PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 27-06-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 22:23 IST
Bengal: 2 sisters electrocuted, father thrashed for 'murder'
Two sisters were electrocuted at their house in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, following which their father was thrashed by the villagers who alleged that he murdered them, police said on Sunday.

The two girls, eight years old and six years old, were found dead at the courtyard of their house in Khalerpul village in the Raina police station area on Saturday, they said.

The sisters were playing in the courtyard when suddenly they started yelling, their grandmother said.

''I rushed there to find that they were stuck to a live wire. I somehow managed to disconnect the power supply,'' she said.

There was no one else at the house during the incident, she added.

The post-mortem report also confirmed that they died of electrocution, police said.

However, their mother alleged that her husband killed their daughters as she had objected to his relationship with another woman.

As the father returned home on hearing about the incident, the villagers thrashed him alleging that he murdered the two girls, police said.

Meanwhile, the police sought a report from the electricity department to find out what exactly happened.

The father, who was detained for questioning, claimed that his wife was trying to frame him, a police officer said.

A case of domestic violence and murder was registered, he said.

