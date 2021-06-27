Odisha: Man kills ex-VC for refusing to pay Rs 100, detained
- Country:
- India
Noted environmentalist and former Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University, Dhrubaraj Naik, was allegedly killed on Sunday outside his residence in Odisha's Jharsuguda district by a man who had demanded Rs 100 from him, police said.
The incident took place in the morning, when the accused came to Naik's house in Kuaramal village in an inebriated condition, they said.
When he refused to pay the amount, the man called him out of the house, attacked him with an axe and fled, a police officer said.
Naik was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.
The accused has been detained for questioning and further investigation is underway, police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naik
- Kuaramal
- Dhrubaraj Naik
- Odisha
- Jharsuguda district
- Sambalpur University
ALSO READ
Human rights being ensured at freedom fighter Laxman Naik's birthplace: Koraput administration informs NHRC
JKWRRA member Kishore Chandra Naik takes oath
Patnaik announces Rs 1,690-cr COVID livelihood aid for poor
COVID-19: Patnaik urges people to wear double masks, remain alert
June-October crucial, take precautions to deal with calamities: Patnaik to officials