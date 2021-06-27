Left Menu

Woman dies after jumping off Signature Bridge in north Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 23:21 IST
A 24-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off the Signature Bridge in north Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on June 24, they said.

The woman, identified as Himanshi Gandhi of west Sant Nagar, left her house Thursday morning and later visited her cafe in Vijay Nagar area which she had started with her friends. She had a heated argument with her friends, following which left the place and went to the Signature Bridge in an auto-rickshaw, police said.

CCTV cameras installed in and around the Signature Bridge were scanned and the woman was seen climbing the railing of the bridge and jumping off, a senior police officer said.

Gandhi’s body was recovered from Kudesia Ghat on June 25 and handed over to the family after post-mortem, police said, The exact cause of the death will be ascertained from autopsy report which is awaited, they said.

Police said they did not find any suicide note at the scene of the incident and investigation into the matter is underway.

Gandhi’s father had filed a missing report following which investigation was initiated, they said.

Gandhi was a Youtuber and uploaded creative content on the platform, they said.

