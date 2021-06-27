Left Menu

Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Kishan Reddy review production of vaccines in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-06-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 23:29 IST
Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Kishan Reddy review production of vaccines in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and G Kishan Reddy on Sunday visited Bharat Biotech's vaccine manufacturing and Bio Safety Level-3 facility here to review the production of vaccines, a PIB release said.

Earlier, PIB in a statement erroneously mentioned Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda visited the COVID vaccine manufacturing facilities of Bharat Biotech and Biological-E here, but corrected it in another press release.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said the central government is committed to supporting ''all our vaccine developers and manufacturers for ensuring vaccines for all,'' the release said.

Mandaviya and Reddy also discussed ramping up the production of vaccines with the manufacturers.

Later, both the ministers visited Biological E, the vaccine developer of 'Corbevax'-One of the indigenous COVID- 19 Vaccines of India, it added.

They also held a meeting with Dr Reddy's team regarding the status of the single shot COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik Light' that will be imported from Russia.

The team apprised the Ministers on the domestic manufacturing of Sputnik vaccine, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activities in UK

Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activiti...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021