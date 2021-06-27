Presidential hopeful Bertrand defeats French far-right in northern regional vote - exit polls

Exit polls on Sunday showed the centre-right ticket headed by conservative Xavier Bertrand, a contender for the 2022 presidential election, headed for a regional election victory in Hauts-de-France in the north of France.

The exit polls showed Bertrand on course to comfortably defeat the far-right party of Marine Le Pen with a 25-point advantage. If confirmed the result would deliver a shot in the arm to Bertrand's presidential ambitions.

