Three criminals arrested for assault in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 23:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three suspected criminals were arrested for allegedly assaulting a family in the outskirts of Jammu after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, police said on Sunday.

Taking cognisance of the incident that had happened on June 25, an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Domana police station and an investigation launched, a police official said.

He said a special police team was formed which identified the family and rounded up one of the accused, Mangal Singh of the same area.

During sustained questioning, the official said, the accused led to the arrest of Ravi Singh of Kushalpur village of R S Pura, from whom a sharp-edged weapon used in the offence was seized.

Another accused, Beer Singh of Satriyian village of R S Pura, was arrested later, and further investigation is on, he said.

