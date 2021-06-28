Left Menu

Seven killed, many injured in blast in Bangladesh

Seven other nearby buildings and three buses were damaged in the explosion, he said. Television footage showed mangled pillars, broken concrete and glass shards strewn across the street.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 28-06-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 00:07 IST
Seven killed, many injured in blast in Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

At least seven people were killed and more than 50 people were injured in an explosion in the Bangladeshi capital late on Sunday, police said. The cause of the blast, which occurred on the ground floor of a three-storey building on a busy street in Dhaka'a Moghbazar area, was not immediately known.

"We have information so far that seven people died in the incident and 50 others have been admitted to hospitals," Shafiqul Islam, Dhaka city police commissioner, told reporters after visiting the scene. Seven other nearby buildings and three buses were damaged in the explosion, he said.

Television footage showed mangled pillars, broken concrete and glass shards strewn across the street.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activities in UK

Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activiti...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021