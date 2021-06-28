Left Menu

FBI: Agent shot, wounded while helping police in Mississippi

PTI | Jackson | Updated: 28-06-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 00:39 IST
FBI: Agent shot, wounded while helping police in Mississippi
  • Country:
  • United States

An FBI special agent has been shot and wounded in Jackson, Mississippi, and is expected to survive the injury, authorities said.

The agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Jackson field office was shot Saturday night, Jackson police spokesman Sam Brown told The Clarion Ledger.

More information about the shooting will be released later, Brown said.

The agent's condition is not “life-threatening,'' and has been released from a hospital, FBI spokesman Brett Carr said Sunday.

The agent was assisting Jackson police when the gunfire happened, Carr said.

Few other details were released on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activities in UK

Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activiti...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021