Islamic State claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on a power station in Iraq, the group's Nasheer News said on its Telegram channel.

Iraq's Ministry of Electricity said on its Facebook page that Salah al-Din Power Station in the city of Samarra was targeted with Katyusha rockets, causing severe damage to parts of the generating unit.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)