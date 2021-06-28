Islamic State claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-06-2021 02:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 02:41 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on a power station in Iraq, the group's Nasheer News said on its Telegram channel.
Iraq's Ministry of Electricity said on its Facebook page that Salah al-Din Power Station in the city of Samarra was targeted with Katyusha rockets, causing severe damage to parts of the generating unit.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Facebook acquires 'Population: One' maker, BigBox VR
Delhi HC issues notice to Instagram, Facebook over objectionable content related to Hindu deities
Biden backs effort in Congress to repeal 'forever war' authority in Iraq
EU court leaves Facebook more exposed to privacy challenges
Kurdistan PM reached deal with Iraqi PM for restoring federal budgetary payments