Jammu: Army sentry opens fire after noticing suspected drone over brigade headquarters
- Country:
- India
An Army sentry opened fire on noticing a suspected drone hovering over brigade headquarters in the outskirts of Jammu in the early hours of Monday, official sources said.
The drone was seen by the sentry of an Army Garrison at Kalu Chack around 3 am and he swiftly opened fire to bring it down, the sources said.
They said the whole area outside the military station was cordoned off immediately and a massive search operation was going on when the last reports were received.
Nothing objectionable has been found on the ground so far, the sources said.
The latest incident comes barely a day after a drone, in a first-of-its-kind strike, dropped two bombs at Indian Air Force (IAF) station here, causing minor injuries to two personnel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalu Chack
- Army
- PTI TAS SKL AAR AAR
- Jammu
- Indian Air Force
ALSO READ
France's army chief Lecointre steps down, replaced by General Burkhard
Eastern Army Commander visits EAC headquarters at Shillong
Myanmar junta media accuse ethnic army of killing 25 workers
Teen returns after Army training, villagers accord grand welcome
Army distributes essential COVID-related items to Udhampur district admin