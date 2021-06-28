Left Menu

SC pays tribute to 77 lawyers of SCBA who died due to Covid

The Supreme Court on Monday paid tribute to 77 advocates of the apex court lawyers body, who lost their lives due to COVID-19.At the start of the days proceedings, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana expressed condolence on behalf of the Supreme Court judges.We are informed by the Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA that 77 advocates who were members of SCBA have lost their lives to COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 11:34 IST
SC pays tribute to 77 lawyers of SCBA who died due to Covid
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday paid tribute to 77 advocates of the apex court lawyers' body, who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

At the start of the day's proceedings, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana expressed condolence on behalf of the Supreme Court judges.

"We are informed by the Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that 77 advocates who were members of SCBA have lost their lives to COVID-19. We pay our deepest condolences. We will observe a two-minute silence for the departed souls," Chief Justice Ramana said.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranaryanan, who was appearing in the first matter listed for the day, appreciated the gesture of the top court and said, "We appreciate the noble and necessary gesture of the court. We know many court staff also lost their lives, we express our condolences to the departed souls". Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is the president of the SCBA and appeared in the next matter, said members of the bar appreciate the gesture of the court to pay tribute to the lawyers, who have lost their lives. The apex court reopened on Monday after summer vacation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021