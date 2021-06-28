Terrorism, lack of social-economic development reasons behind making Ladakh a UT: Rajnath Singh

Terrorism and lack of social-economic development were a few of the main reasons behind making Ladakh a Union Territory, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. Singh, who is currently in Leh for a three-day visit to Ladakh said this while inaugurating 63 infra projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister acknowledged BRO's role in ensuring connectivity in many areas in the country. "Connectivity has great importance in the development of a country. BRO has played a significant role in connecting many areas of the country," he said.

"Terrorism lack of social-economic development were a few of the main reasons behind making Ladakh a Union Territory. The incidents of terrorism have reduced after the region was made UT. Many steps being taken by the Centre to bring investment and improve infrastructure here," he added. The Minister also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon call for a meeting with the political leader of Ladakh to hold polls in the UT.

"PM Modi wants that the political process should start in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The Prime Minister has already spoken to the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir. He will soon talk to people of Ladakh too," he added. Later today, the Minister is also scheduled to attend a program organised by the local administration in Leh between 2 pm to 4 pm, and will later interact with Army troops in Leh at 7 pm.

On Sunday, Singh met elected representatives of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC), Kargil and was also briefed about the security situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Eastern Ladakh by the senior officials of Army's Northern Command. (ANI)

