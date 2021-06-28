SC closes plea on trial in sexual assault case against Tejpal, says court rendered verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday closed the case related to extension of time after noting that a trial court in Goa has completed the trial by rendering acquittal verdict in the sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal.

On May 21, a trial court of Mapusa town of Goa acquitted Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of the Tehelka magazine, in the case where he was accused of sexually assaulting his then woman colleague in a lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in November 2013 when they were attending an event. The state has also filed an appeal in the case. The apex court, in October last year, had extended till March 31, 2021 the time for completing trial in the sexual assault case at the request of the trial judge.

Advertisement

The Goa government had also earlier moved the top court seeking extension of time to complete the trial.

''The trial is concluded, Now, no order is required (on extension),'' a bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, Vineet Saran and M R Shah said while closing the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)